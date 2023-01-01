2017 MINI Cooper

$19,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10326339

10326339 VIN: WMWXP7C54H2A44643

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Mileage 66,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.