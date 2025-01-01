Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Mitsubishi Lancer 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has, Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Front Seats, Fog Lights, And All The Power Options !!!!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

142,670 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2.0L ES CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

12124518

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2.0L ES CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,670KM
VIN JA32U2FU1HU602623

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2983
  • Mileage 142,670 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Mitsubishi Lancer 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has, Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Front Seats, Fog Lights, And All The Power Options !!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

5 Passenger

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer