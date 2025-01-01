Menu
<p>AWD PLATINUM EDITION..NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS...FULLY LOADED BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER..NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA..HEATED COOLED SEATS..LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL..BLUETOOTH..and much more..CERTIFIED !</p><p> </p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>6 MONTHS EXTENDED WARRANTY IS INCLUDED.</p><p> </p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p> </p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p> </p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5-1-8-8-5</p><p> </p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2017 Nissan Armada

194,000 KM

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Armada

AWD PLATINUM ED..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED !

2017 Nissan Armada

AWD PLATINUM ED..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED !

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AY2NE5H9705336

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

AWD PLATINUM EDITION..NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS...FULLY LOADED BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER..NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA..HEATED COOLED SEATS..LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL..BLUETOOTH..and much more..CERTIFIED !

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

6 MONTHS EXTENDED WARRANTY IS INCLUDED.

 

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5-1-8-8-5

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
$18,800

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2017 Nissan Armada