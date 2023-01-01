Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Frontier

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Frontier

2017 Nissan Frontier

4X4 CREW CAB LWB,NO ACCIDENTS,VERY CLEAN,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Frontier

4X4 CREW CAB LWB,NO ACCIDENTS,VERY CLEAN,CERTIFIED

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1689892624
  2. 1689892624
  3. 1689892624
  4. 1689892576
  5. 1689892576
  6. 1689892576
  7. 1689892576
  8. 1689892576
  9. 1689892576
  10. 1689892576
  11. 1689892624
  12. 1689892625
  13. 1689892625
  14. 1689892625
  15. 1689892625
  16. 1689892625
  17. 1689892625
  18. 1689892625
  19. 1689892624
  20. 1689892624
  21. 1689892624
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205868
  • Stock #: NF17
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV6HN704985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..CREW CAB 4X4 in EXCELLENT CONDITION..CERTIFIED !!

POWER SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..FOG LIGHTS..REAR VIEW CAMERA..HEATED SEATS..TONNEAU COVER !.ALLOY WHEELS..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

 

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2017 Nissan Frontier...
 135,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Venza 4W...
 61,000 KM
$19,600 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 156,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory