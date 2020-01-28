Menu
2017 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

2017 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

905-681-2162

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,921KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4544085
  • Stock #: A6924
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV0HN761474
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!

2017 Nissan Frontier 4D Crew Cab PRO 4X Magnetic Black 4WD 5-Speed Automatic VQ40 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V

4WD.


Serving Burlington & the surrounding area, Burlington Nissan is located at 4111 North Service Road in Burlington, ON. We are your premier retailer of new and used Nissan vehicles. We strive to treat every single customer like family to ensure you have a pleasant experience at Burlington Nissan. This has been our key to success since day one. We are proud to have one of the highest volumes in our region! Give us a call at 905-681-2162 or toll-free at 1-866-413-1665.

Reviews:
* Frontier owners tend to comment positively on the unique and functional interior, good build quality, a solid and sturdy ride, plenty of power from the big V6 engine, and plenty of off-road capability. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burlington Nissan

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

