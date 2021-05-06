Menu
2017 Nissan Frontier

108,000 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Pro-4X

Pro-4X

Location

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7077277
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CWXHN706350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OFF-ROAD EDITION!! 4X4!! MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! NO ACCIDENTS!! A/C, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM/AUX, BLUETOOTH, OFF-ROAD WHEELS, EXTENDED CAB, NAVIGATION, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

