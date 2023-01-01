2017 Nissan NV 2500

$8,899 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 5 , 8 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10177488

10177488 Stock #: tt6

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Mileage 385,899 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.