2017 Nissan NV 2500

385,899 KM

$8,899

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

  Listing ID: 10177488
  Stock #: tt6

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Mileage 385,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs good and has valid safety.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

