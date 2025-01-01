$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SL AWD
Location
Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
289-707-4940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 98,775 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle the Canadian climate? Check out this pristine 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL AWD, available now at Brettons Imports Inc.! This family-friendly SUV offers a spacious interior and a smooth ride, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With its classic white exterior and a comfortable beige interior, this Pathfinder is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This Pathfinder has been driven 98,775km.
The 2017 Pathfinder SL AWD is equipped to handle whatever the road throws your way. Its powerful engine and four-wheel drive system will keep you confident in all conditions. Plus, with its variable transmission, you can expect smooth and efficient performance. The five-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and adventurers alike.
Here are five standout features that make this Pathfinder a must-see:
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer snowy roads and challenging terrains with confidence.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable.
- Luxurious Interior: Experience a touch of class with the premium beige interior.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: Enjoy seamless acceleration and improved fuel efficiency.
- Reliable Performance: Benefit from Nissan's reputation for dependability and longevity.
289-707-4940