Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle the Canadian climate? Check out this pristine 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL AWD, available now at Brettons Imports Inc.! This family-friendly SUV offers a spacious interior and a smooth ride, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With its classic white exterior and a comfortable beige interior, this Pathfinder is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This Pathfinder has been driven 98,775km.</p><p>The 2017 Pathfinder SL AWD is equipped to handle whatever the road throws your way. Its powerful engine and four-wheel drive system will keep you confident in all conditions. Plus, with its variable transmission, you can expect smooth and efficient performance. The five-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and adventurers alike.</p><p>Here are five standout features that make this Pathfinder a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer snowy roads and challenging terrains with confidence.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Experience a touch of class with the premium beige interior.</li><li><strong>Smooth CVT Transmission:</strong> Enjoy seamless acceleration and improved fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Benefit from Nissans reputation for dependability and longevity.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

98,775 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12898175

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AWD

Location

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

289-707-4940

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,775KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 98,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle the Canadian climate? Check out this pristine 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL AWD, available now at Brettons Imports Inc.! This family-friendly SUV offers a spacious interior and a smooth ride, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With its classic white exterior and a comfortable beige interior, this Pathfinder is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This Pathfinder has been driven 98,775km.

The 2017 Pathfinder SL AWD is equipped to handle whatever the road throws your way. Its powerful engine and four-wheel drive system will keep you confident in all conditions. Plus, with its variable transmission, you can expect smooth and efficient performance. The five-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and adventurers alike.

Here are five standout features that make this Pathfinder a must-see:

  • All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer snowy roads and challenging terrains with confidence.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable.
  • Luxurious Interior: Experience a touch of class with the premium beige interior.
  • Smooth CVT Transmission: Enjoy seamless acceleration and improved fuel efficiency.
  • Reliable Performance: Benefit from Nissan's reputation for dependability and longevity.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brettons Imports Inc.

Used 2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van 2500 for sale in Burlington, ON
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van 2500 24,605 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Land Rover LR2 158,392 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Infiniti Q50 LUXE for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Infiniti Q50 LUXE 87,611 KM $29,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brettons Imports Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brettons Imports Inc.

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-707-XXXX

(click to show)

289-707-4940

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Brettons Imports Inc.

289-707-4940

2017 Nissan Pathfinder