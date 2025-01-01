$14,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4WD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*NISSAN MAINTAIN*2nd WINTER* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS/STEERING DUAL ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3666
- Mileage 156,040 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*7 PASSENGERS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*25 SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS* Very Clean Nissan Pathfinder SL AWD 3.5L V6 Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, 360 Camera, Navigation System, Dual Roof, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Back Up Sensors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, Side Turning Signals, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicators, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
