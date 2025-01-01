Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*7 PASSENGERS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*25 SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS* Very Clean Nissan Pathfinder SL AWD 3.5L V6 Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, 360 Camera, Navigation System, Dual Roof, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Back Up Sensors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, Side Turning Signals, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicators, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

156,040 KM

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*NISSAN MAINTAIN*2nd WINTER* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS/STEERING DUAL ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

13188398

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*NISSAN MAINTAIN*2nd WINTER* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS/STEERING DUAL ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,040KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM9HC649303

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3666
  • Mileage 156,040 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*7 PASSENGERS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*25 SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS* Very Clean Nissan Pathfinder SL AWD 3.5L V6 Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, 360 Camera, Navigation System, Dual Roof, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Back Up Sensors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, Side Turning Signals, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicators, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Nissan Pathfinder