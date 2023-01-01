Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

132,177 KM

Details Features

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

132,177KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10188912
  • Stock #: 502-23A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CPXHW007585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 132,177 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

