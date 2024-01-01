Menu
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>For Sale: 2017 Nissan Rogue SV Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Check out this 2017 Nissan Rogue SV! Its well-maintained and in great condition with 180,155 kilometres Features: 2.5L 4-cylinder engine All-wheel drive (AWD) Push-button start Backup camera Bluetooth connectivity Heated seats Keyless entry Alloy wheels Cruise control Power windows & doors Excellent fuel efficiency This vehicle is perfect for daily commuting, road trips, or running errands with plenty of space and comfort. It’s clean inside and out, and ready for its next adventure! Brand new brakes all around Brand new battery Price: $10,500 Location: Burlington, ON Contact: Message for more details or to schedule a test drive! Financing and extended warranty available</span></p>

Sebs Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East, Unit #8, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

289-707-3319

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5N1AT2MV0HC734219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,293 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2017 Nissan Rogue SV Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Check out this 2017 Nissan Rogue SV! It's well-maintained and in great condition with 180,155 kilometres Features: 2.5L 4-cylinder engine All-wheel drive (AWD) Push-button start Backup camera Bluetooth connectivity Heated seats Keyless entry Alloy wheels Cruise control Power windows & doors Excellent fuel efficiency This vehicle is perfect for daily commuting, road trips, or running errands with plenty of space and comfort. It’s clean inside and out, and ready for its next adventure! Brand new brakes all around Brand new battery Price: $10,500 Location: Burlington, ON Contact: Message for more details or to schedule a test drive! Financing and extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1254 Plains Rd East, Unit #8, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6
