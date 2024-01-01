$10,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Sebs Autosales
1254 Plains Rd East, Unit #8, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6
289-707-3319
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,293 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2017 Nissan Rogue SV Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Check out this 2017 Nissan Rogue SV! It's well-maintained and in great condition with 180,155 kilometres Features: 2.5L 4-cylinder engine All-wheel drive (AWD) Push-button start Backup camera Bluetooth connectivity Heated seats Keyless entry Alloy wheels Cruise control Power windows & doors Excellent fuel efficiency This vehicle is perfect for daily commuting, road trips, or running errands with plenty of space and comfort. It’s clean inside and out, and ready for its next adventure! Brand new brakes all around Brand new battery Price: $10,500 Location: Burlington, ON Contact: Message for more details or to schedule a test drive! Financing and extended warranty available
