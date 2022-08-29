$22,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,988
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Discovery Ford
9056328696
2017 Nissan Rogue
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV NAVI | BACKUP CAM | PANO SUNROOF
Location
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
$22,988
+ taxes & licensing
75,051KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9166840
- Stock #: 17-65913
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC865913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17-65913
- Mileage 75,051 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT-FREE, LOW MILEAGE
Vehicle Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5