2017 Porsche Panamera

101,790 KM

Details Description Features

$70,000

+ tax & licensing
$70,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2017 Porsche Panamera

2017 Porsche Panamera

4dr HB 4S

2017 Porsche Panamera

4dr HB 4S

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$70,000

+ taxes & licensing

101,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10368216
  • VIN: WP0AB2A70HL122678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,790 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED VERY CLEAN 2017 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S.
Adaptive Air Suspension incl. PASMHeated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark WalnutIonizerPower Sunblind for Rear Compartment incl. Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows20" Panamera Turbo WheelsCupholder coversDark Walnut Interior PackageRoof Lining in AlcantaraAdaptive Cruise Control (ACC) incl. Porsche Active Safe (PAS)Night Vision AssistLeather Interior in Saddle Brown/Luxor BeigeMassage SeatsHeated and Cooled SeatsAgate Grey MetallicPremium Package PlusLane Keep Assist incl. speed limit indicatorWindow Trim in Black (High-Gloss)Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

