$70,000+ tax & licensing
$70,000
+ taxes & licensing
Montague Motors
289-200-9805
2017 Porsche Panamera
2017 Porsche Panamera
4dr HB 4S
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$70,000
+ taxes & licensing
101,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10368216
- VIN: WP0AB2A70HL122678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Adaptive Air Suspension incl. PASMHeated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark WalnutIonizerPower Sunblind for Rear Compartment incl. Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows20" Panamera Turbo WheelsCupholder coversDark Walnut Interior PackageRoof Lining in AlcantaraAdaptive Cruise Control (ACC) incl. Porsche Active Safe (PAS)Night Vision AssistLeather Interior in Saddle Brown/Luxor BeigeMassage SeatsHeated and Cooled SeatsAgate Grey MetallicPremium Package PlusLane Keep Assist incl. speed limit indicatorWindow Trim in Black (High-Gloss)Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8