Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

81,578 KM

Details Description

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Quad Cab HEMI

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Quad Cab HEMI

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

  1. 10635768
  2. 10635768
  3. 10635768
  4. 10635768
  5. 10635768
  6. 10635768
  7. 10635768
  8. 10635768
  9. 10635768
  10. 10635768
Contact Seller

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,578KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10635768
  • Stock #: 1178

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 81,578 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7 L Hemi V8.
Bluetooth.
Automatic windows.
Automatic locks.
Leather seats.
Alloy rims.
New tires.
Trailer Hitch.
Very well maintained .
Clean exterior and interior .
Carfax available.
Test drive available .
Comes fully safetied.

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor One Canada

2015 Nissan NV200 Na...
 145,685 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Transit Co...
 138,588 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2023 Porsche 911 Car...
 47 KM
$219,999 + tax & lic

Email Motor One Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

Call Dealer

888-286-XXXX

(click to show)

888-286-2765

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory