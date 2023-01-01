$27,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 5 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10635768

10635768 Stock #: 1178

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 81,578 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.