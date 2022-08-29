$35,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Longhorn 4X4 | NAVI | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS
$35,995
- Listing ID: 9298648
- Stock #: 17-37680
- VIN: 1C6RR7PT2HS637680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,144 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in a Dark Grey exterior with chrome front and rear bumpers, running boards, chrome grille, chrome side mirrors with integrated turn signal repeaters, chrome door handles, two front tow hooks, fog lights, dual exhaust, rollup tonneau cover, tow hitch receiver that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Rams 4x4 system.
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, Alpine sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, driver memory seat, power front seats, automatic dual climate control, heated steering wheel, front and rear parking assist, push-button start, Uconnect, Bluetooth, XM radio, 115V power outlet, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.
What are you waiting for? Come in and experience this 2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn!
Vehicle Features
