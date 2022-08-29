Menu
2017 RAM 1500

146,144 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn 4X4 | NAVI | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn 4X4 | NAVI | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,144KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9298648
  • Stock #: 17-37680
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT2HS637680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in a Dark Grey exterior with chrome front and rear bumpers, running boards, chrome grille, chrome side mirrors with integrated turn signal repeaters, chrome door handles, two front tow hooks, fog lights, dual exhaust, rollup tonneau cover, tow hitch receiver that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Rams 4x4 system.





Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, Alpine sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, driver memory seat, power front seats, automatic dual climate control, heated steering wheel, front and rear parking assist, push-button start, Uconnect, Bluetooth, XM radio, 115V power outlet, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.



What are you waiting for? Come in and experience this 2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

