2017 RAM 2500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*DODGE MAINTAIN*LOW KMS<span>*</span><span> </span><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Clean Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab </span><span>6.7L HEMI</span><span> with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control</span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>, Side Turning Signals, a</span></font><span>nd ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2017 RAM 2500

124,690 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 2500

6.4L V8 POWER WAGON CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12495214

2017 RAM 2500

6.4L V8 POWER WAGON CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12495214
  2. 12495214
  3. 12495214
  4. 12495214
  5. 12495214
  6. 12495214
  7. 12495214
  8. 12495214
  9. 12495214
  10. 12495214
  11. 12495214
  12. 12495214
  13. 12495214
  14. 12495214
  15. 12495214
  16. 12495214
  17. 12495214
  18. 12495214
  19. 12495214
  20. 12495214
  21. 12495214
  22. 12495214
  23. 12495214
  24. 12495214
  25. 12495214
  26. 12495214
  27. 12495214
  28. 12495214
  29. 12495214
  30. 12495214
  31. 12495214
  32. 12495214
  33. 12495214
  34. 12495214
  35. 12495214
  36. 12495214
  37. 12495214
  38. 12495214
  39. 12495214
  40. 12495214
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,690KM
VIN 3C6TR5EJ0HG583606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,690 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*DODGE MAINTAIN*LOW KMS* Clean Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab 6.7L HEMI with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 RAM 2500 6.4L V8 TRADESMAN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 RAM 2500 6.4L V8 TRADESMAN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 164,900 KM $29,880 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna LE AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna LE AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 187,630 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 320iX AWD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 320iX AWD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 138,770 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 RAM 2500