Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM ProMaster

99,400 KM

Details Description

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

Contact Seller
2017 RAM ProMaster

2017 RAM ProMaster

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM ProMaster

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

  1. 10374405
  2. 10374405
  3. 10374405
  4. 10374405
  5. 10374405
  6. 10374405
  7. 10374405
  8. 10374405
  9. 10374405
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10374405
  • Stock #: 1151

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 99,400 KM

Vehicle Description

3500 extended wheelbase, back up camera, cruise control Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor One Canada

2000 Ford E350 Cargo
 20,678 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Expre...
 122,987 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan NV200 nv...
 167,060 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Motor One Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

Call Dealer

888-286-XXXX

(click to show)

888-286-2765

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory