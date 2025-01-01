Menu
<div class=leading-loose data-v-993c0fdc=>CAR FAX CLEAN!! NO ACCIDENTS!! SINGLE OWNER!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, CLOTH INTERIOR, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</div><p> </p>

2017 Subaru Forester

240,000 KM

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester

i Touring

12842185

2017 Subaru Forester

i Touring

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
240,000KM
VIN JF2SJEJC8HG456084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CAR FAX CLEAN!! NO ACCIDENTS!! SINGLE OWNER!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, CLOTH INTERIOR, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2017 Subaru Forester