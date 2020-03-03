629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1
This 2017 SUBARU LEGACY SPORT Is A One Owner Vehicle Out of Ontario . This Vehicle Has A Clean Carproof Report, Meaning No Accidents Or Claims. Fresh Oil Change Done and Dealer Serviced & Maintained Since New - Full Service Report Available Upon Request. This Vehicle Comes With Two Sets of Tires and Rims in Good Condition. This Vehicle is Equipped with Navigation, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Power Windows and Locks, Leather Seats, 2 Keyless Remotes, Heated Seats, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX/USB. This Vehicle Has a 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16 V Engine. Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining. Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!
