2017 Subaru Legacy

Sport Technology SPORT | NOACCIDENTS | 2SETSOFTIRES

2017 Subaru Legacy

Sport Technology

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

$19,789

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,641KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4808556
  • Stock #: D485B
  • VIN: 4S3BNCP60H3032236
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This 2017 SUBARU LEGACY SPORT Is A One Owner Vehicle Out of Ontario . This Vehicle Has A Clean Carproof Report, Meaning No Accidents Or Claims. Fresh Oil Change Done and Dealer Serviced & Maintained Since New - Full Service Report Available Upon Request. This Vehicle Comes With Two Sets of Tires and Rims in Good Condition. This Vehicle is Equipped with Navigation, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Power Windows and Locks, Leather Seats, 2 Keyless Remotes, Heated Seats, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX/USB. This Vehicle Has a 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16 V Engine. Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining. Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • CVT

Acura On Brant

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

