$36,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
ZARQ
905-630-0070
2017 Subaru WRX
2017 Subaru WRX
STI Limited | Manual | Upgrades!
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
905-630-0070
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
99,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8672822
- Stock #: M76
- VIN: JF1VA2T61H9835231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M76
- Mileage 99,250 KM
Vehicle Description
THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES - TEIN SUSPENSION ADJUSTABLE AND LOWERED - UPGRADED EXHAUST SYSTEM, INTERIOR UPGRADES! EXTERIOR UPGRADES!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ZARQ
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5