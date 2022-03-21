Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

99,250 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
ZARQ

905-630-0070

STI Limited | Manual | Upgrades!

Location

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

No Photo Available
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672822
  • Stock #: M76
  • VIN: JF1VA2T61H9835231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M76
  • Mileage 99,250 KM

Vehicle Description

THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES - TEIN SUSPENSION ADJUSTABLE AND LOWERED - UPGRADED EXHAUST SYSTEM, INTERIOR UPGRADES! EXTERIOR UPGRADES! 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

