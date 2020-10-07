2017 Tesla Model X

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-901-4613
+ taxes & licensing
* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Deep Blue Metallic on a White Interior with Black Headliner and Dark Ash Wood Interior Decor Accents, this stunning six seater Model X 60D is ready for take off! Comes equipped with:
ENHANCED AUTOPILOT:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Autosteer and Adaptive Cruise Control
- Navigate on Autopilot
- Summon
SMART AIR SUSPENSION:
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 60 kWh Battery Pack
- 20-inch Silver Tesla Slipstream Wheels
The 60D Model X averages 320 km (subject to conditions), 6 seconds 0-100km/h and a 210 km/h top speed. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approximately 80% charge in 20 minutes.
With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.
The six seat interior includes flat/flush folding third row seats and all the storage space you will need in the trunk!
Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane, change lanes with a simple tap of a turn signal and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving. Soon to arrives upgrades include automatic lane changing without driver input, automatic transitioning from one highway to another and self-park when near a parking spot, without any driver present!
Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!
Your falcon wing doored land-based intergalactic spaceship awaits - please call ahead to make an appointment to view this particular Model X as it belongs to the owner and may not always be at the dealership!
This one owner and locally owned vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified with no accidents or insurance claims. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada upon request.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.
Balance of Tesla 8 year / INFINITE MILEAGE powertrain warranty until March 2025 covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3