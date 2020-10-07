Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Tesla Model X

144,406 KM

Details Description

$69,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,700

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2017 Tesla Model X

2017 Tesla Model X

60D ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, SIX SEATER, CARFAX CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Tesla Model X

60D ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, SIX SEATER, CARFAX CLEAN

Location

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-901-4613

  1. 6036123
  2. 6036123
  3. 6036123
  4. 6036123
  5. 6036123
  6. 6036123
  7. 6036123
  8. 6036123
  9. 6036123
  10. 6036123
  11. 6036123
  12. 6036123
  13. 6036123
  14. 6036123
  15. 6036123
  16. 6036123
  17. 6036123
  18. 6036123
  19. 6036123
  20. 6036123
  21. 6036123
  22. 6036123
  23. 6036123
  24. 6036123
  25. 6036123
  26. 6036123
  27. 6036123
  28. 6036123
  29. 6036123
  30. 6036123
  31. 6036123
  32. 6036123
  33. 6036123
  34. 6036123
  35. 6036123
  36. 6036123
  37. 6036123
  38. 6036123
  39. 6036123
  40. 6036123
  41. 6036123
  42. 6036123
  43. 6036123
  44. 6036123
  45. 6036123
  46. 6036123
  47. 6036123
  48. 6036123
  49. 6036123
  50. 6036123
Contact Seller

$69,700

+ taxes & licensing

144,406KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6036123
  • Stock #: 1-20-195
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE25HF035268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,406 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Deep Blue Metallic on a White Interior with Black Headliner and Dark Ash Wood Interior Decor Accents, this stunning six seater Model X 60D is ready for take off! Comes equipped with:


               

ENHANCED AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Autosteer and Adaptive Cruise Control

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Summon


               

SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE: 

- 60 kWh Battery Pack

- 20-inch Silver Tesla Slipstream Wheels


               

The 60D Model X averages 320 km (subject to conditions), 6 seconds 0-100km/h and a 210 km/h top speed. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approximately 80% charge in 20 minutes.


               

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.


               

The six seat interior includes flat/flush folding third row seats and all the storage space you will need in the trunk!


               

Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane, change lanes with a simple tap of a turn signal and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving. Soon to arrives upgrades include automatic lane changing without driver input, automatic transitioning from one highway to another and self-park when near a parking spot, without any driver present!


               

Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!


               

Your falcon wing doored land-based intergalactic spaceship awaits - please call ahead to make an appointment to view this particular Model X as it belongs to the owner and may not always be at the dealership!


               

This one owner and locally owned vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified with no accidents or insurance claims.  Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada upon request.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of Tesla 8 year / INFINITE MILEAGE powertrain warranty until March 2025 covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2012 Honda Odyssey E...
 209,044 KM
$12,400 + tax & lic
2015 Tesla Model S 7...
 28,877 KM
$59,950 + tax & lic
2006 Lotus Elise ROA...
 87,846 KM
$49,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory