2017 Toyota Camry
HYBRID XLE CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,350KM
VIN 4T1BD1FK0HU203532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,350 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED* Very Clean Toyota Camry 2.5L Hybrid with Automatic Transmission has Navigation and Back Up Camera and Sunroof. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather front and Back Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Power front Seat, Bluetooth, Side Signal Lights, Alloys, Blind Spot Monitor, Sunroof, Paddles Shifters, Push to start, Wood Trim Interior, Memory driver seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
