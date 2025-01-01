Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2ND SET WINTER ON RIMS<span>*7 PASSENGER*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD Toyota Highlander LIMITED V6 3.5L with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloy. White on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Tail Gate, Push To Start, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span></div><br /><div><span>Financing options are available from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2017 Toyota Highlander

164,070 KM

Details Description Features

$27,595

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Highlander

V6 LIMITED AWD *ACCIDENT FREE*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12845779

2017 Toyota Highlander

V6 LIMITED AWD *ACCIDENT FREE*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12845779
  2. 12845779
  3. 12845779
  4. 12845779
  5. 12845779
  6. 12845779
  7. 12845779
  8. 12845779
  9. 12845779
  10. 12845779
  11. 12845779
  12. 12845779
  13. 12845779
  14. 12845779
  15. 12845779
  16. 12845779
  17. 12845779
  18. 12845779
  19. 12845779
  20. 12845779
  21. 12845779
  22. 12845779
  23. 12845779
  24. 12845779
  25. 12845779
  26. 12845779
  27. 12845779
  28. 12845779
  29. 12845779
  30. 12845779
  31. 12845779
  32. 12845779
  33. 12845779
  34. 12845779
  35. 12845779
  36. 12845779
  37. 12845779
  38. 12845779
  39. 12845779
  40. 12845779
  41. 12845779
  42. 12845779
  43. 12845779
  44. 12845779
  45. 12845779
  46. 12845779
  47. 12845779
  48. 12845779
  49. 12845779
  50. 12845779
  51. 12845779
  52. 12845779
Contact Seller

$27,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,070KM
VIN 5TDDZRFH0HS360368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3430
  • Mileage 164,070 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2ND SET WINTER ON RIMS*7 PASSENGER*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD Toyota Highlander LIMITED V6 3.5L with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloy. White on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Tail Gate, Push To Start, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Quad Captain Chairs
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Toyota Highlander V6 LIMITED AWD *ACCIDENT FREE*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Toyota Highlander V6 LIMITED AWD *ACCIDENT FREE*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 164,070 KM $27,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 149,590 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 115,670 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Toyota Highlander