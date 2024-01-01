Menu
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Nice clean Toyota Corolla IM 1.8L with Automatic Transmission. Green on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, and All the Power Options !!!!!

2017 Toyota IM

184,910 KM

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota IM

1.8L HB CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2017 Toyota IM

1.8L HB CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,910KM
VIN JTNKARJE6HJ527689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2804
  • Mileage 184,910 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Nice clean Toyota Corolla IM 1.8L with Automatic Transmission. Green on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, and All the Power Options !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Toyota IM