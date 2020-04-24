Menu
2017 Toyota Prius

2017 Toyota Prius

Location

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,610KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4929999
  • VIN: JTDKARFUXH3035966
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
We are open for ONLINE SALES & are offering a 7 Day Exchange On Any Vehicle Purchase (one exchange per customer, 250 KM Limit, Accident Free)We are open for ONLINE SALES & are offering a 7 Day Exchange On Any Vehicle Purchase (one exchange per customer, 250 KM Limit, Accident Free)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

