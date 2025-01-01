Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

199,870 KM

$17,790

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED BLUETOOTH ALLOYS LANE DEPARTURE B.SPOT

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED BLUETOOTH ALLOYS LANE DEPARTURE B.SPOT

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$17,790

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,870KM
VIN 2t3wfrev8hw368483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3374
  • Mileage 199,870 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS* Very Clean Toyota Rav4 XLE 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Purple on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, Lane Departure alert, Blind Spot Indicators, Power Tail Gate, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

