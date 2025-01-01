$23,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Toyota RAV4
SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS
2017 Toyota RAV4
SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,400KM
VIN 2T3JFREV9HW683268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3453
- Mileage 99,400 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Toyota Rav-4 AWD SE 2.5L 4 Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Lights, Alloys, Sunroof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Luggage / Roof Rack
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2022 Toyota Tacoma V6 SR5 CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 167,190 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2017 Toyota RAV4