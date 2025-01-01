Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Toyota Rav-4 AWD SE 2.5L 4 Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Lights, Alloys, Sunroof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2017 Toyota RAV4

99,400 KM

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

12913241

2017 Toyota RAV4

SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,400KM
VIN 2T3JFREV9HW683268

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3453
  • Mileage 99,400 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Toyota Rav-4 AWD SE 2.5L 4 Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Lights, Alloys, Sunroof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tail Gate, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

2017 Toyota RAV4