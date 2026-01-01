$16,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE FWD *clean carfax
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE FWD *clean carfax
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
169,243KM
VIN 2T3ZFREV8HW388200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1160
- Mileage 169,243 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
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LGA motors
905-412-3805
2017 Toyota RAV4