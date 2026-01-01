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2017 Toyota RAV4

169,243 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD *clean carfax

Watch This Vehicle
14341511

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD *clean carfax

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
169,243KM
VIN 2T3ZFREV8HW388200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1160
  • Mileage 169,243 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-XXXX

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905-412-3805

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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2017 Toyota RAV4