Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ONE OWNER*2nd WINTER*<span> </span><span>Very Clean Toyota AWD Rav4 Limited 2.5L 4Cyl </span><span>with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Silver on Black</span><span> Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, Power Tail Gate, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2017 Toyota RAV4

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNRTOOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14459188

2017 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNRTOOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 14459188
  2. 14459188
  3. 14459188
  4. 14459188
  5. 14459188
  6. 14459188
  7. 14459188
  8. 14459188
  9. 14459188
  10. 14459188
  11. 14459188
  12. 14459188
  13. 14459188
  14. 14459188
  15. 14459188
  16. 14459188
  17. 14459188
  18. 14459188
  19. 14459188
  20. 14459188
  21. 14459188
  22. 14459188
  23. 14459188
  24. 14459188
  25. 14459188
  26. 14459188
  27. 14459188
  28. 14459188
  29. 14459188
  30. 14459188
  31. 14459188
  32. 14459188
  33. 14459188
  34. 14459188
  35. 14459188
  36. 14459188
  37. 14459188
  38. 14459188
  39. 14459188
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
164,000KM
VIN 2T3DFREV1HW605726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4220
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ONE OWNER*2nd WINTER* Very Clean Toyota AWD Rav4 Limited 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, Power Tail Gate, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNRTOOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNRTOOF CRUISE ALLOYS 164,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner PREMIUM 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner PREMIUM 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 201,106 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt LT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Chevrolet Volt LT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 71,660 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Toyota RAV4