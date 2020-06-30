Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

40,927 KM

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Burlington Toyota

905-335-0223

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2017 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Burlington Toyota

1249 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7P 2T1

905-335-0223

  • Listing ID: 5330447
  • Stock #: U11173
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV8HW661436

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

40,927KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U11173
  • Mileage 40,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded!!! Automatic, AC. Leather, Sunroof, Toyota Safety Sense, Navigation, Power Group, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, One Owner, Carproof Clean, Toyota ECP Warranty 07/2021 or 100,000kms. Come Test Drive Today!!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System

Burlington Toyota

Burlington Toyota

1249 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7P 2T1

