2017 Toyota RAV4

56,711 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,711KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9487332
  • Stock #: 063-23A
  • VIN: 2T3WFREV7HW336883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

