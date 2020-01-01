Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport| 4X4| SUNROOF| NAV| BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport| 4X4| SUNROOF| NAV| BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Location

Car Nation Canada

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

905-332-1741

  1. 4496247
  2. 4496247
  3. 4496247
  4. 4496247
  5. 4496247
  6. 4496247
  7. 4496247
  8. 4496247
  9. 4496247
  10. 4496247
  11. 4496247
  12. 4496247
  13. 4496247
  14. 4496247
  15. 4496247
  16. 4496247
  17. 4496247
  18. 4496247
  19. 4496247
  20. 4496247
  21. 4496247
  22. 4496247
  23. 4496247
  24. 4496247
  25. 4496247
  26. 4496247
  27. 4496247
  28. 4496247
  29. 4496247
  30. 4496247
  31. 4496247
  32. 4496247
  33. 4496247
  34. 4496247
  35. 4496247
  36. 4496247
  37. 4496247
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,156KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4496247
  • Stock #: DOM-021306
  • VIN: 5tfdz5bn6hx021306
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Previous Daily Rental




Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Car Nation Canada Direct

We offer:
$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Car Nation Canada DIRECT today, the GTA's newest Pre-Owned Superstore and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located between the Appleby Line and Walker's Line exit on North Service Road by the QEW in Burlington but we deliver ANYWHERE IN CANADA! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater & Google.

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 12-5pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!


Car Nation Canada Direct is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including
Visit CarNationCanada.com
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2012 BMW 320 320i | ...
 202,310 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Edge Limit...
 170,420 KM
$4,988 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento LX ...
 207,082 KM
$3,988 + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada Direct

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-1741

Alternate Numbers
1-888-856-1288

Send A Message