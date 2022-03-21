Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Tundra

74,490 KM

Details Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tundra

2017 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8676965
  • Stock #: 323-22A
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F15HX668762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,490 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 18,723 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra P...
 74,490 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 51,968 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory