2017 Toyota Tundra

$47,995 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 4 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8676965

8676965 Stock #: 323-22A

323-22A VIN: 5TFAY5F15HX668762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Copper

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 74,490 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.