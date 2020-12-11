2017 Volkswagen Beetle

+ taxes & licensing
905-632-0222
888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7
905-632-0222
+ taxes & licensing
App-connect, bluetooth, cruise control, rear view camera, heated front seats, siriusXM satellite radio, usb input, manual climate control, 633 inch touchscreen radio with CD player & 8 speakers, rain sensing wipers, heated washer nozzles, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, ambient interior lighting, 8-way manually adjustable front comfort seats, power locks & windows, aux input, 2017 Beetle Classic, CPO
This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). CPO includes a 112-point inspection as well as an approved vehicle history report from CARFAX. All CPO vehicles are covered for the remainder of the manufacturer's warranty (if applicable) with the option of upgrading to an extended 2-year warranty (if the vehicle is less than 5 years old), plus 6-months of complimentary roadside assistance.
Have a car to trade-in? No problem! We ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODELS FOR TRADE-INS!
We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving our customers from Burlington, Waterdown, Grimsby, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Toronto and the surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today!
Roseland Motors Volkswagen, 888 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7