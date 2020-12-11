Menu
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

67,000 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Roseland Motors Ltd.

905-632-0222

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Coupe Classic 2dr FWD Hatchback

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Coupe Classic 2dr FWD Hatchback

Location

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

905-632-0222

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6328257
  Stock #: 7156A
  VIN: 3VWJ17AT4HM632668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

App-connect, bluetooth, cruise control, rear view camera, heated front seats,  siriusXM satellite radio, usb input, manual climate control, 633 inch touchscreen radio with CD player & 8 speakers, rain sensing wipers, heated washer nozzles, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, ambient interior lighting, 8-way manually adjustable front comfort seats, power locks & windows, aux input, 2017 Beetle Classic, CPO

This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). CPO includes a 112-point inspection as well as an approved vehicle history report from CARFAX. All CPO vehicles are covered for the remainder of the manufacturer's warranty (if applicable) with the option of upgrading to an extended 2-year warranty (if the vehicle is less than 5 years old), plus 6-months of complimentary roadside assistance. 

Have a car to trade-in? No problem! We ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODELS FOR TRADE-INS!

We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving our customers from Burlington, Waterdown, Grimsby, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Toronto and the surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today! 

Roseland Motors Volkswagen, 888 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario

 

Roseland Motors Ltd.

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

