<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Volkswagen Golf Sport Wagon 4Motion Turbo 1.8L 4Cyl TSI with Automatic Transmission. Grey</span><span> on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Sport Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Heated Leather Seats, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights,</span><span> Side Turning Signals, Bild Spot Monitor, Push to Start, leather Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2017 Volkswagen Golf

183,550 KM

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen TSI S AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12873017

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen TSI S AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,550KM
VIN 3VW017AU8HM529323

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,550 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Volkswagen Golf Sport Wagon 4Motion Turbo 1.8L 4Cyl TSI with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Sport Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Heated Leather Seats, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Bild Spot Monitor, Push to Start, leather Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Leather Interior

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Bluetooth

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Volkswagen Golf