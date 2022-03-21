2017 Volkswagen Passat

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8814338

8814338 VIN: 1VWAT7A36HC082126

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 81,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.