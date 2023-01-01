Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Passat

254,190 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

289-812-8882

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Passat

2017 Volkswagen Passat

S 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Passat

S 6A

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

289-812-8882

  1. 1676242601
  2. 1676242619
  3. 1676242636
  4. 1676242652
  5. 1676242668
  6. 1676242684
  7. 1676242698
  8. 1676242715
  9. 1676242733
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
254,190KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9612985
  • Stock #: 212
  • VIN: 1VWAT7A33HC023292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 254,190 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are ZARQ

 

A (Proudly) Canadian Company

An OMVIC Registered & BBB Accredited Company

An Authorized Lubrico Protection Plan Seller

A Member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

 

HOME OF THE LOWEST ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICES

 

 SAFETY CERTIFICATE & VEHICLE REGISTRATION (LICENSING) IS INCLUDED IN OUR LISTED PRICES*

 

A Live CARFAX Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website

 

Visit Our Website, Locate the CARFAX Tab Beside the Vehicle’s Listed Price and Press the Tab to Access The CARFAX Report

 

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

 

 

Access Our Self-Serve Online Booking System by Visiting Our Website

 

Our Online Appointment Booking System Allows You to Book, Reschedule, or Cancel an Appointment Without Having to Contact a Customer Representative

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ZARQ

2017 Volkswagen Pass...
 254,190 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2012 Volvo S60 T5
 200,204 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2011 Buick Regal CXL...
 173,199 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email ZARQ

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Call Dealer

289-812-XXXX

(click to show)

289-812-8882

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory