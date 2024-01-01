Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>* </span><span>Nice Clean Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion/AWD 2.0L 4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Roof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Light, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio System, Power Tail Gate, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

147,520 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE 4M AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12027001

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE 4M AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,520KM
VIN WVGLV7AX2HK029658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,520 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion/AWD 2.0L 4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Roof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Light, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio System, Power Tail Gate, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE 4M AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE 4M AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 147,520 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T WOLFSBURG EDITION AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T WOLFSBURG EDITION AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 171,820 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 ELEVATION LIMITED PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *GMC MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 ELEVATION LIMITED PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *GMC MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 169,270 KM $23,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan