2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
WOLFSBURG EDITION AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,870KM
VIN WVGNV7AX5HK034653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F2969
- Mileage 116,870 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED* Nice Clean Volkswagen Tiguan WOLFSBURG EDITION 4Motion/AWD 2.0L 4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Light, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, Memory Power Driver Seat, Premium Audio System, Power Tail Gate, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
