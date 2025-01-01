Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*</div>

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

81,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*

Watch This Vehicle
13058543

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 13058543
  2. 13058543
  3. 13058543
  4. 13058543
  5. 13058543
  6. 13058543
  7. 13058543
  8. 13058543
  9. 13058543
  10. 13058543
  11. 13058543
  12. 13058543
  13. 13058543
  14. 13058543
  15. 13058543
  16. 13058543
  17. 13058543
  18. 13058543
  19. 13058543
  20. 13058543
  21. 13058543
  22. 13058543
  23. 13058543
  24. 13058543
  25. 13058543
  26. 13058543
  27. 13058543
  28. 13058543
  29. 13058543
  30. 13058543
  31. 13058543
  32. 13058543
  33. 13058543
  34. 13058543
  35. 13058543
  36. 13058543
  37. 13058543
  38. 13058543
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,000KM
VIN WVGMV7AXXHK002101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GX-SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GX-SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 149,220 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 HIGH COUNTRY CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 HIGH COUNTRY CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 169,690 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster TURBO TECH CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Hyundai Veloster TURBO TECH CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 115,970 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan