$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,000KM
VIN WVGMV7AXXHK002101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2018 Mazda CX-5 GX-SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 149,220 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Veloster TURBO TECH CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 115,970 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan