2017 Volvo XC60

$19,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 0 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9684283

9684283 VIN: YV440MRK7H2231939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 220,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.