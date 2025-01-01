2018 Acura ILX

Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE* Nice Clean 2.0L Acura ILX with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Blind Sport Monitor, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

158,450 KM

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
158,450KM
VIN 19UDE2F77JA801332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,450 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE* Nice Clean 2.0L Acura ILX with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Blind Sport Monitor, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

