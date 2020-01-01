2018 Acura RDX



[7 Year/130,000KMS Acura Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Included] THIS AWD ACURA RDX ELITE Is A One Owner Vehicle Out Of Burlington, ON. This Vehicle Has A Clean Carproof Report, Meaning No Accidents Or Claims. Bought & Serviced Here. Fresh Oil Change Done and Dealer Serviced & Maintained Since New - Full Service Report Available Upon Request. This Vehicle Is Equipped With Remote Start, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist System, Blind-Spot Detection System, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Jewel Eye LED Lights, Key-less Entry, Push To Start, Full Leather Interior, Heated/Ventilated/Memory/Power Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Paddle Shifters, Rear-view Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Home link System, Dual Climate AC, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX/USB/HDD. This Vehicle Has A 6 Speed Automatic Transmission & A 3.5L 290 Horsepower V6 Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining.









Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!



Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass Additional Features AWD

Navigation System

6 Speed Automatic

