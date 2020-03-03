2018 Acura RDX

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1
THIS AWD ACURA RDX ELITE Is A One Owner Vehicle Out Of Burlington, ON. This Vehicle Has A Clean Carproof Report, Meaning No Accidents Or Claims. Fresh Oil Change Done.. Dealer Added Hood Protection and Hitch. This Vehicle Is Equipped With Remote Start, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist System, Blind-Spot Detection System, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Jewel Eye LED Lights, Key-less Entry, Push To Start, Full Leather Interior, Heated/Ventilated/Memory/Power Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Paddle Shifters, Rear-view Camera, Leather/Heated Steering Wheel, Home link System, Dual Climate AC, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX/USB/HDD. This Vehicle Has A 6 Speed Automatic Transmission & A 3.5L 290 Horsepower V6 Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining. Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!
