2018 Acura RDX

Elite

2018 Acura RDX

Elite ELITE | PPF | NOACCIDENTS | HITCH | 1OWNER

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

  4808553
$33,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,398KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4808553
  Stock #: 4210
  VIN: 5j8tb4h70jl803425
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

THIS AWD ACURA RDX ELITE Is A One Owner Vehicle Out Of Burlington, ON. This Vehicle Has A Clean Carproof Report, Meaning No Accidents Or Claims. Fresh Oil Change Done.. Dealer Added Hood Protection and Hitch. This Vehicle Is Equipped With Remote Start, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist System, Blind-Spot Detection System, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Jewel Eye LED Lights, Key-less Entry, Push To Start, Full Leather Interior, Heated/Ventilated/Memory/Power Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Paddle Shifters, Rear-view Camera, Leather/Heated Steering Wheel, Home link System, Dual Climate AC, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX/USB/HDD. This Vehicle Has A 6 Speed Automatic Transmission & A 3.5L 290 Horsepower V6 Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining. Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

