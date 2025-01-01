Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ACURA SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean 3.5L V6 Acura TLX TECH-PKG with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Rear Seats, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2018 Acura TLX

168,710 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Acura TLX

TECH-PKG CERTIFIED AWD *ACCIDENT free*ACURA MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12775190

2018 Acura TLX

TECH-PKG CERTIFIED AWD *ACCIDENT free*ACURA MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,710KM
VIN 19UUB3F54JA801964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Acura TLX