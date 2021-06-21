Menu
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

66,064 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

Ti Sport Awd

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,064KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7424510
  • Stock #: P3423
  • VIN: ZARFAEEN9J7580713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3423
  • Mileage 66,064 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates - apply through the “get approved” link above! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Unique Chrysler We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walker's Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/ https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/ https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler We offer finance solutions to all credit situations. Click here to learn more!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

