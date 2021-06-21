2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 0 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7424510

7424510 Stock #: P3423

P3423 VIN: ZARFAEEN9J7580713

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P3423

Mileage 66,064 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.