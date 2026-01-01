2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

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<p><span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1779392111832_919808499179205 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>TI SPORT - </span>One Owner Car - Special Financing Purchase Price: $18,888 / Cash Price: $19,888  - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***</p><p>___________________________________________</p><p><span>** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p><span>Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. </span><span>Call us today at (905) 639-8187</span><span>.  Thank you.</span><br></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p>High Value Options</p><p>Remote Start<br>Blind Spot Monitor<br>Rain Sensor Windshield<br>Reverse Camera<br>Power Liftgate<br>Cruise Control<br>Power Steering<br>Rear Defrost<br>Radio Equipment: AM/FM<br>Satellite Radio<br>Navigation System<br>Power Windows<br>Power Locks<br>Power Mirrors<br>Traction Control<br>Parking Distance Control<br>Power Seats: Driver<br>Memory Seats<br>Heated Seats: Front Only<br>Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof<br>Headlight Type: HID (Xenon)<br></p><p><ignite-typography-6x-36y-2z></ignite-typography-6x-36y-2z><span>___________________________________________</span></p><p>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply</p><p><span>___________________________________________</span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle! </span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p><p><br></p>

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

79,950 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport AWD - One Owner - Navi - Leather !!

Watch This Vehicle
14134477

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport AWD - One Owner - Navi - Leather !!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

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Contact Seller

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
79,950KM
VIN ZASFAKNN9J7C04335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,950 KM

Vehicle Description

TI SPORT - One Owner Car - Special Financing Purchase Price: $18,888 / Cash Price: $19,888  - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***

___________________________________________

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. Call us today at (905) 639-8187.  Thank you.

___________________________________________

High Value Options

Remote Start
Blind Spot Monitor
Rain Sensor Windshield
Reverse Camera
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Parking Distance Control
Power Seats: Driver
Memory Seats
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof
Headlight Type: HID (Xenon)

___________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply

___________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle! 

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E


Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
63 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L 280HP I4 DI Turbo
COLOURED BRAKE CALIPERS
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Rear Controls
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Wheels: 20 x 8.5 Sport Aluminum
8.8 Infotainment Display
247 lbs)
379 kgs (5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
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905-639-8187

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$18,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio