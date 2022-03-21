2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

$34,888 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 6 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8968840

8968840 VIN: ZASFAKNN8J7C05279

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 54,600 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.