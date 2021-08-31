2018 Audi A5 Sportback

$34,888 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 7 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7756281

7756281 VIN: WAUCNCF5XJA095629

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,750 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features AWD Navigation System Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.