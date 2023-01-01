2018 Audi Q3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 9 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10234697

10234697 Stock #: 18AQ30932

18AQ30932 VIN: WA1ECCFS0JR010932

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 24,922 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals High Beam Assist / HBA

