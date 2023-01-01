Menu
2018 Audi Q3

24,922 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

Premium quattro

2018 Audi Q3

Premium quattro

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,922KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10234697
  Stock #: 18AQ30932
  VIN: WA1ECCFS0JR010932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18AQ30932
  • Mileage 24,922 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi Q3 is a compact luxury crossover SUV that delivers a blend of style, performance, and premium features. With its eye-catching exterior design, the Q3 exudes sophistication and modernity. Under the hood, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine offers around 200 horsepower, ensuring a spirited driving experience. The Audi Quattro all-wheel-drive system enhances traction and stability on various road conditions. Inside the cabin, the Q3 offers a luxurious ambiance with high-quality materials, leather seats, and ample space for both front and rear passengers. The MMI infotainment system with a 7-inch display provides Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration. Safety features include multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and a rearview camera. Optional advanced driver assistance systems like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control are available in higher trim levels. With a spacious cargo area, the 2018 Audi Q3 combines practicality and elegance, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a premium compact SUV.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
High Beam Assist / HBA

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

